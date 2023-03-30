Current Centre for Strategic Infocomm Technologies chief to be appointed new GovTech head

SINGAPORE - Mr Goh Wei Boon will replace current chief executive of the Government Technology Agency (GovTech) Mr Kok Ping Soon from June 1, as the latter moves on to his new appointment as chief executive of the Singapore Business Federation.

The announcement was made on Thursday by the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO), under the Prime Minister’s Office.

In his current role as chief executive at Centre for Strategic Infocomm Technologies (CSIT), Mr Goh is responsible for applying and developing advanced digital technologies in support of security needs, said SNDGO.

“Under his leadership, CSIT has grown to be a key national agency developing critical digital capabilities to serve cyber defence, counter-terrorism and other critical needs,” added SNDGO.

Mr Goh also has a 27-year track record in the Public Service, where he has held key technology development and leadership roles.

The outgoing chief executive Mr Kok has held the role since May 2018.

SNDGO said that during his tenure, he spearheaded projects such as the Digital Government Blueprint – a five-year plan which outlined how the Government would better leverage data and harness new technologies to improve lives.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, he led the development of digital solutions such as TraceTogether and SafeEntry to support contact tracing.

“Under Ping Soon’s leadership, GovTech not only furthered the Digital Government mandate, but also played a critical part in our digital response during the Covid-19 pandemic,” noted Mr Joseph Leong, permanent secretary for Smart Nation and Digital Government, and the chairman of GovTech.

On Mr Kok’s successor, Mr Leong said: “Wei Boon is deeply passionate about technology and its impact for public good. I expect he will continue to strengthen GovTech as an organisation and the digital capabilities that GovTech enables across government, to enable us in the next bound of Digital Government and Smart Nation.”