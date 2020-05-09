Curbs won't all be lifted after June 1, says minister

Life will not go back to normal immediately after June 1, when Singapore's Covid-19 circuit breaker period comes to an end, said National Development Minister Lawrence Wong during a virtual press conference yesterday.

While the Government will continue to monitor and assess the situation in the coming days and weeks as it decides what should be done after the circuit breaker, he stated categorically that there was no scenario where normalcy returns next month.

"Whatever the decision, whatever happens in the coming days or weeks, it is clearly not going to be the case that after June 1 everything will be lifted, and we will go back to status quo ante."

Rather, Singapore will see a "gradual, calibrated easing", said Mr Wong.

"The baseline protection will have to remain - things like safe distancing measures, the wearing of masks when you go out, or at work; all of these will remain post-June 1.

"Beyond these baseline measures, the extent to which we can do more reopening of workplaces - that's something that we will have to consider."

The country's stricter social distancing measures, which the Government calls a circuit breaker, came into force on April 7 and were to last till May 4. It was later extended to June 1.

Some additional precautions will be in place after June 1, including measures involving the use of technology like digital check-in system SafeEntry at workplaces, an enhanced TraceTogether app, and possibly a dongle that people can carry around to help with contact tracing.