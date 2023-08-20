Important to build culture of respect and compassion, deepen skills: Tharman

SINGAPORE – Presidential hopeful Tharman Shanmugaratnam said on Sunday that he will support all efforts and initiatives by organisations that promote a culture of respect in Singapore, if he is elected.

The former senior minister was speaking to an audience of more than 100 Buddhist leaders and young people in a dialogue at Singapore’s largest Buddhist temple, the Kong Meng San Phor Kark See Monastery.

He said that while Singapore has made good material progress, its people must now focus on compassion, care and respect for one another in the next phase of its development.

Respect is very important for the poor and elderly, different religions, races and cultures, he said. “Deep respect, not just... tolerate each other (or) live with each other.”

He added: “We must come closer to each other in the next 20 years.”

Mr Tharman took questions from the floor on topics such as religion, mental health and leadership.

An audience member brought up the issue of young people losing interest in spirituality, in a society that is focused on material success.

Mr Tharman said that Singapore has progressed very far, noting that people were very poor in the past and wanted to work hard to improve their standard of living. They wanted to have higher incomes, to buy their own homes, and for their children to do better – and they have succeeded.

“Now, we are at a stage where I think we can have more balance. And this must be not just in the mind, but we need to make some changes.”

Stressing that he was speaking as a private citizen and not a presidential candidate – as the latter should not talk about policy – he said that Singapore’s education system has too much pressure and has it too early, and he would like to see children have more time to develop in, and explore, other aspects of life.

“It’s not good for the children... And because they focus so much on the examinations, they also don’t spend time on other things.”

When asked about his thoughts on the role of religion in society, he said that in societies where people do not have some spiritual beliefs, they may be more materialistic and individualistic.

He said: “The spiritual side of a society is also a way in which people feel there’s some relationship with each other.”

One may be a carpenter or factory worker, and another a professor, but all meet together in the same room as equals and remain close.

He added that there is a social dimension to spirituality that brings people together, and this is important as it creates social strength.