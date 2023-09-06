Cultivate readers’ interest and help promote Chinese culture, language: DPM Wong to Lianhe Zaobao

SINGAPORE – Changes in the media landscape in recent years have impacted traditional mainstream media and stiffened competition.

The younger generation prefers instant news bites over long analyses and articles, and many choose to get information through social media or other websites.

In the face of these challenges, Lianhe Zaobao (LHZB) must make adjustments, but at the same time stick to the core principles that have made it successful over the years, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the centennial celebrations of the flagship Chinese-language newspaper of SPH Media Trust on Wednesday.

“While making news interesting and exciting, you must maintain high standards of journalism to provide readers with quality and credible news,” he said in Chinese.

“At the same time, through objective analyses and reliable reporting, LHZB should cultivate readers’ interest in in-depth reporting, and encourage them to understand news events in a more comprehensive way.”

He said he is heartened to see LHZB move with the times and maintain its competitiveness in various ways, such as producing videos and adopting other digital elements to woo young readers.

Another important role that LHZB plays is the promotion of Chinese culture and language in Singapore’s multiracial society, said Mr Wong, who said he reads at least an article in LHZB daily or watches its videos to learn Mandarin.

“I believe many people learn Chinese from reading newspapers or watching videos,” he said.

“The Government will continue to support and work closely with partners like LHZB to promote the use of Chinese and Mandarin. We can make learning Chinese easier and more fun through various ways.”

At Wednesday’s event, Mr Wong launched the daily’s commemorative projects at the Afro-Asia Building, the site where Nanyang Siang Pau, was founded.

LHZB was formed in 1983 through the merger of Nanyang Siang Pau and Sin Chew Jit Poh, which were founded in 1923 and 1929 respectively.

The commemorative projects are LHZB’s centennial oral history website, Chinese-language book Our Story, An Oral History Of Lianhe Zaobao, an online interactive graphic titled “A scroll through a century”, and an online documentary series,The News Catcher.

The oral history research materials were donated to the National Archives of Singapore at the event.

To mark its 100th anniversary, LHZB unveiled on Wednesday a refreshed look and new logo across its print, Web and mobile editions on Wednesday.

Content will be presented in more relatable and informative ways, such as the introduction of explainers “LHZB Knows” to explain current issues.

More video and audio content will accompany news articles to facilitate better understanding of complex issues. There will also be more insights and analyses for its domestic and global audiences.

LHZB editor Goh Sin Teck said: “LHZB stands as a testament to the power of transformation, offering not just text, but a fusion of visuals, sounds, and interactive experiences that caters to different audiences.

“Our new brand promise and content strategy signify our commitment to continue to adapt and innovate with our audiences, as we embark on our next centennial.”