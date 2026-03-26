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The closures will take place from midnight to 2am on April 3, 15, 17, 19 and 29 and on May 1 and 6.

SINGAPORE – The CTE (city-bound) Exit 8B to Upper Serangoon Road will be closed on seven days in April and May.

The closures will take place from midnight to 2am on April 3, 15, 17, 19 and 29 and on May 1 and 6 , the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said on March 26.

The closures will facilitate ongoing bridge launching works for the new pedestrian and cycling link across the PIE.

When completed, the link will enhance connectivity between Potong Pasir and Bendemeer as part of the Bishan-to-City Links project, URA said.

During the closure, motorists travelling on the CTE (city-bound) and intending to take Exit 8B to Upper Serangoon Road are advised to use the alternative route, via Exit 10 to Braddell Road, to continue their journey to Upper Serangoon Road.

CTE (city-bound) Exit 8B to PIE (Changi-bound) is unaffected and will remain open.