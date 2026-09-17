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Crystal Jade shuts Clementi Mall and Jurong Point outlets, bringing total closures in 2026 to five

Crystal Jade’s Hong Kong Kitchen branch in Jurong Point (above) will shut on Sept 18, while the one in The Clementi Mall closed on Sept 15.

SINGAPORE – Crystal Jade has closed its Hong Kong Kitchen branch in The Clementi Mall, with its Jurong Point outlet set to follow suit, bringing the total outlet closures thus far in 2026 to five.

The outlet in The Clementi Mall closed on Sept 15 , while the one in Jurong Point will shut on Sept 18 , the Chinese restaurant chain confirmed in a media reply on Sept 17.

When The Straits Times visited The Clementi Mall on the afternoon of Sept 17 , the restaurant space was cordoned off with hoarding, with a notice dated Sept 16 confirming that its tenancy has been forfeited.

The outlet was also listed as permanently closed on Google as at Sept 17.

In its statement, Crystal Jade said the closures are part of its ongoing review of its operations and outlet network.

This process ensures that the business “remains aligned with evolving market conditions and long-term business priorities”.

The review, which it said is planned, may involve other initiatives, including closures, with details to be shared with stakeholders “as appropriate and in due course”.

Crystal Jade said that affected employees were informed directly and are being supported with redeployment opportunities within the company, where possible.

“We are grateful for customers who support Crystal Jade. Singapore remains our home market, and we are committed to maintaining a sustainable presence here,” it added.

A repossession notice posted on hoarding where the former Crystal Jade outlet at Clementi Mall stood on Sept 17. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

The latest closures come after the company shuttered its Great World outlet, citing the same ongoing operations review as the reason. The Great World outlet’s last day of operations was on Sept 1.

Earlier in the year, Crystal Jade also closed its Hillion Mall and Suntec City outlets. In June 2025, it shuttered its La Mian Xiao Long Bao outlet at Holland Village after 20 years of operation.

Across its six restaurant brands, Crystal Jade has 13 outlets listed on its website, following the latest closure.

Its website currently lists four Hong Kong Kitchen outlets, located in Causeway Point, Takashimaya Shopping Centre, One Holland Village, and Tampines 1.

The former Crystal Jade outlet at Clementi Mall was cordoned off with hoarding on Sept 17. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Founded in Singapore in 1991, Crystal Jade was once among the country’s fastest-growing Chinese restaurant groups. In 2015, it had 120 restaurants worldwide, including 47 in Singapore.

Food and beverage business closures in Singapore rose 25.1 per cent year on year to 2,101 in the first seven months of 2026. At the same time, 2,594 new F&B businesses were registered.