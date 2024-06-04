Crystal Jade’s char siew promotion draws flak with ‘demeaning’ Cantonese phrase

SINGAPORE - Crystal Jade has expressed regret over what was meant to be a tongue-in-cheek phrase featured in a promotion offering diners a free plate of char siew.

Worth $15.80, the plate of roasted honey barbecue pork comes with a catch – a parent has to recite a Cantonese phrase, saang gau caa siu hou gwo saang nei, to their child in front of a service staff.

The phrase translates to: “It’s better to give birth to a piece of char siew than to give birth to you”.

In the Cantonese promotional video, a mother chides her daughter with the phrase after nagging at her for various reasons such as not spending time at home and not picking up the phone. “At least char siew is nice to eat,” she added.

Char siew is soon served, and the daughter places a piece of meat onto her mother’s plate.

The video ends with a prominent caption in English: “Be better than char siew.”

The promotion, which ran on May 4, 5, 11 and 12, is available at all Crystal Jade Hong Kong Kitchen and La Mian Xiao Long Bao outlets, excluding the branch at Changi Airport Terminal 1.

On Facebook group Complaint Singapore, user Michelle Au on June 3 posted a photo of the promotion, and said the phrase is “a curse” and a way of scolding a child for being useless. “Come on Crystal Jade, it is not fun at all!”

Netizens also took to Crystal Jade’s Facebook and Instagram accounts to voice their unhappiness.

User Kenny Wong described the campaign as “distasteful” as parents had to “recite such demeaning words” to their children.

Describing the phrase as “terrible”, another user called li_juan280 said: “It’s so demeaning! Bad advertising!”

But for some, the campaign had hit the mark. Instagram user jon.k.12345 said: “It’s super funny. Cantonese families say this all the time, and it doesn’t mean they love their kids any less!”

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesperson for the Chinese restaurant chain said on June 4 that the campaign was meant to connect with their Cantonese-speaking audience in a “relatable and humorous manner”.

“Our intention was to bring a touch of light-heartedness to the Mother’s and Father’s Day weekends with this campaign that references a common Cantonese saying parents use to express exasperation over their children.

“However, we understand that humour can be subjective, and regret that this particular reference missed the mark and has caused unhappiness among some customers.”

Crystal Jade will not be halting the promotion, said the spokesperson, adding that it will continue on June 8, 9 15 and 16.