Crumpler takes down advertisement for bag which uses ‘vape’ in description

SINGAPORE – The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) is investigating if a recent advertisement by Australian bag company Crumpler has broken the law here.

In a forum letter sent to The Straits Times on June 5, reader Goh Ee Ca questioned if it is appropriate for Crumpler to indicate that its new bag “can fit a vape” or an e-vaporiser, among other items.

When contacted, she explained that she had noticed a poster outside the brand’s outlet at Jem, a Jurong East shopping mall, early in the afternoon on June 4. The poster advertised a collaboration between Crumpler and Australian DJ Andee Frost.

The advertisement featured two items, with one part that read “Cosmic Taco is the perfect fit for 35 7 inches, or about 200 USB sticks, a vape and a pair of headphones”.

Ms Goh, who declined to reveal her age and occupation, said that she was shocked to see the use of the word “vape” in its description as the device is illegal in Singapore.

Ms Goh said the word was removed from the web page linked to the QR code on the poster a few hours later, on the same day. She noticed that the poster was taken down altogether the next day, June 5.

In response to queries, an HSA spokesperson said on June 8: “The Health Sciences Authority is investigating into whether Crumpler has contravened the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act with its recent advertisement.

“In the meantime, HSA has instructed Crumpler to remove the advertisement from all its outlets on June 5, and the company has complied.”

As at June 8, there was no mention of the word “vape” on the item’s description on Crumpler’s website.

Vaping has been banned in Singapore since 2018. However, the purchase, use or possession of vapes in 2023 jumped to about 7,900 cases, from about 5,000 cases in 2022 and 4,700 cases in 2021.

ST has contacted Crumpler for comment.