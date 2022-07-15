Cruise trips, staycations among prizes up for grabs as ST turns 177

Cruise trips, staycations at a Sentosa resort and dinner at high-end Japanese restaurant Nobu are among the treats up for grabs for direct subscribers as The Straits Times celebrates its 177th birthday.

Subscribers just have to answer a question to stand a chance of winning a prize. The first of three giveaway periods is from today to July 28, featuring three sets of a two-night Genting Dream cruise in a suite for up to four people worth $6,400 per cabin.

Winners will be able to opt for a cruise departing from Singapore to nowhere or to nearby destinations.

They can look forward to round-the-clock butler service and an exclusive restaurant serving delicacies created with premium ingredients.

Subscribers can visit str.sg/ rwcruises to take part in this giveaway. The prize will be valid for six months.

Five sets of a specially curated two-person meal at Nobu in Four Seasons Hotel Singapore - with the dinner to be hosted by ST food correspondent Eunice Quek on Aug 16 - are the prizes on offer in the second giveaway period from July 21 to Aug 4.

Winners can get a taste of Nobu's signature dishes made with the freshest and finest ingredients. These include the famed black cod miso and yellowtail jalapeno.

From July 28 to Aug 11, three subscribers will win a night's stay in the junior suite in Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa for two people. The stay comes with breakfast and a one-hour spa treatment.

Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of SPH Media's English/ Malay/Tamil Media Group and ST editor, said: "We appreciate our loyal readers and subscribers, many of whom have supported us for many years.

"These treats are just a simple way of saying thanks, on the day when it all began for The Straits Times."

ST was first published on July 15, 1845.

Direct subscribers refer to those who subscribe with SPH Media Limited instead of through vendors.

To subscribe, visit stsub.sph.com.sg/genting.