Cruise ship passenger in need of medical attention airlifted by RSAF to hospital
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
SINGAPORE - A cruise ship passenger who needed urgent medical attention was on Dec 26 airlifted by the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) to hospital.
The passenger was taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for treatment, and was reported conscious and in stable condition, said the RSAF in a Facebook post on Dec 26.
A Rescue 10 H225M Medium Lift Helicopter was deployed for the rescue.
“We wish the patient a speedy recovery, and extend our appreciation to our RSAF crew and healthcare workers who stand ready 24/7 to save lives,” said the RSAF.
A photo of the rescue shows the helicopter hovering over the cruise’s helipad at sea. In other photos, the helicopter is seen landing in a grassy area, with medical personnel nearby ready with a stretcher.
According to the RSAF website, the RSAF has a 24/7 search-and-rescue team called the Rescue 10, which is activated to evacuate people at sea who need immediate medical attention to hospitals.
On Nov 9, 2024, the Rescue 10 unit airlifted a sick crewman aboard a bulk carrier,
airlifted a sick crewman aboard a bulk carrier,which was about 111km off the coast of Singapore, to SGH.