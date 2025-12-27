Straitstimes.com header logo

Cruise ship passenger in need of medical attention airlifted by RSAF to hospital

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

avatar-alt

Rhea Yasmine

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE - A cruise ship passenger who needed urgent medical attention was on Dec 26 airlifted by the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) to hospital.

The passenger was taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) for treatment, and was reported conscious and in stable condition, said the RSAF in a Facebook post on Dec 26.

A Rescue 10 H225M Medium Lift Helicopter was deployed for the rescue.

“We wish the patient a speedy recovery, and extend our appreciation to our RSAF crew and healthcare workers who stand ready 24/7 to save lives,” said the RSAF.

A photo of the rescue shows the helicopter hovering over the cruise’s helipad at sea. In other photos, the helicopter is seen landing in a grassy area, with medical personnel nearby ready with a stretcher.

According to the RSAF website, the RSAF has a 24/7 search-and-rescue team called the Rescue 10, which is activated to evacuate people at sea who need immediate medical attention to hospitals.

On Nov 9, 2024, the Rescue 10 unit

airlifted a sick crewman aboard a bulk carrier,

which was about 111km off the coast of Singapore, to SGH.

More on this topic
36 crew members rescued after 2 ships catch fire in collision near Pedra Branca
RSAF airlifts crewman of cruise liner to hospital on New Year’s Eve
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.