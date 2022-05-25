Cruise Marina Bay on a military raft, see tanks at Army Open House

Visitors to the first Army Open House in five years will be taking a cruise across Marina Bay this weekend on a military raft.

The M3G craft is usually used by the Singapore Army's combat engineers to build bridges for military operations. It will be ferrying visitors on the Marina Bay waterway, starting from the shore near the F1 Pit Building, where the open house will be held.

Visitors will also be able to take a ride in a Chinook helicopter - known for bearing the Singapore flag during National Day celebrations - and other military vehicles such as the Terrex and Bionix.

They can take part in a simulated firefight using the SAR21 rifle as well. Visitors will break up into teams to defend or advance a flag, and go on a mission using night vision goggles to pick out targets in a pitch-dark room.

This year's events will take place over three weekends, with the main exhibition at the F1 Pit Building from Saturday to Monday, and two in the heartland at Punggol from June 3 to 5, and Bishan from June 10 to 12.

The main event will be broken up into several zones: The "battle rides" zone, where visitors can ride on military vehicles; the "soldier strong" zone, which includes an obstacle course; and the "be a marksman" zone, where visitors can try out the SAR21 rifle in simulated firefights and at a firing range.

There will also be an "our army platforms" zone, where visitors can see more than 20 army vehicles such as tanks.

They can also take their own drone to pilot at the indoor drone arena, while children can navigate a mini-obstacle course and experience camouflage face-painting at the kids' zone.

Entry is free, but tickets are required. Only those for the May 30 exhibition at the F1 Pit Building are still available at https:// aoh22.sg/register

Themed Generations of Strength, the Army Open House this year coincides with the 55th anniversary of national service in Singapore.

Visitors can learn about the evolution of the mandatory obligation for men to be conscripted and the achievements of national servicemen at the event, which is usually organised in conjunction with significant defence milestones.

The showcase will feature in all three of the physical exhibitions as well as a virtual one, which is accessible at go.gov.sg/AOH22 until June 12.

The virtual exhibition features online games as well as pictures and information about the army's various initiatives, capabilities and equipment.