Cruise dining, biking tours among activities Singapore visitors can now enjoy free

SINGAPORE – Travellers visiting Singapore can now look forward to enjoying historical biking tours and other leisure activities free under a new programme launched by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

The SingapoRewards programme allows visitors to take part in one out of nearly 40 activities or experiences in Singapore at no charge, STB said on Tuesday.

The programme is designed to suit different interests and itineraries, and the activities that are redeemable under it fall into four categories: novelty and excitement, food and dining, sustainability, and wellness.

Food and drink connoisseurs can consider savouring local cuisine on the Singapore River Dining Cruise and delving into the origins of gin on the Brass Lion Distillery Tour.

Visitors with an interest in ecology and sustainability can look forward to a guided tour at the S.E.A Aquarium, focusing on aquatic life and conservation.

To be eligible, visitors must be on a short-term visit and arrive in Singapore by air. They cannot be Singapore citizens or permanent residents.

STB chief executive Keith Tan said that as more international travellers return to Singapore, the board aims to enhance their travel experience by introducing them to “hidden gems”.

“By focusing on innovative experiences, SingapoRewards also provides a platform for local businesses to launch and test new products and offerings,” added Mr Tan.

“I invite all visitors to explore our city’s diverse offerings through SingapoRewards, and to share their positive experience with others.”

The programme was piloted for four months from October 2022 to March for visitors from Australia, India, and Indonesia. It is now available to visitors from all over the world.

Redemptions and bookings can be made on the VisitSingapore app or the SingapoRewards website.