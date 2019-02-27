Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to make official visit to Singapore on Thursday

SINGAPORE - The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan,will be making an official visit to Singapore on Thursday (Feb 28), at the invitation of President Halimah Yacob.

In a statement to the media on Wednesday (Feb 27), Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said Sheikh Mohamed - who is also the Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Armed Forces - will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana and pay a courtesy call on Madam Halimah, who will host him to an official lunch.

The Crown Prince, who will be accompanied by a delegation of ministers and senior officials during his visit to the Republic, will also meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who will host him to dinner.

"During the visit, His Royal Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Prime Minister Lee will witness the exchange of the Joint Declaration on a Singapore-UAE Comprehensive Partnership, which will elevate bilateral ties and expand cooperation between Singapore and the UAE," said the MFA.

It added the visit "reaffirms the UAE's excellent and long-standing relations with Singapore".

Sheikh Mohamed last made an official visit to Singapore in 2009.

Singapore and the UAE first established diplomatic relations in 1985. The UAE is the Republic's largest trading partner in the Middle East and its 16th largest trading partner globally, with bilateral trade touching $18.1 billion.

Notable UAE companies with investments in Singapore include wafer fabrication firm Global Foundries - owned by Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company - and ground handling firm Dnata, part of the Emirates Group.

Meanwhile, Singapore firms with investments in the UAE include DBS Bank and SembCorp Utilities.