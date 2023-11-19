Crowdsourcing site allows users to fill up surveys on govt services for cash

SINGAPORE – Almost every day over the past year, Boon Kee has logged in to crowdsourcing site CrowdTaskSG to fill up surveys on topics such as the user-friendliness of government websites.

The government portal allows the 49-year-old, who declined to give his full name and occupation, to collect virtual coins in exchange for filling up questionnaires from various government agencies. These coins can be redeemed for cash through a Nets QR code.

Between Jan 1 and Nov 8, 2023, Boon Kee logged in on 302 days and completed 87 surveys, which he reckons has saved him about $6 at the supermarket. But the cash reward is not what keeps him logging in every other day.

“The payment is just a token of appreciation,” he explained, “I believe that my input will definitely help to shape and improve the government sites.”

Boon Kee feels that, unlike other sites that offer payment for completing surveys, the CrowdTaskSG portal, which is run by the Government Technology Agency (GovTech), is more meaningful given that the topics it covers affect Singaporeans, and it gives them a platform to provide feedback.

Some of the surveys he has done involve navigating websites of local attractions to see how easy it is to find information, buy tickets and create memberships, so he can provide feedback on how user-friendly these sites are.

“Everyone will have their own opinion about what is best and want improvement. I just give my honest opinion,” said Boon Kee, who added that each survey takes up to 10 minutes.

After creating an account, users can do several “tasks” that involve surveys and forms. At present, these surveys range from topics about having children to volunteering and mental health.

The reward for each survey ranges between 10 and 50 virtual coins, with 1,000 of these coins equating to $1.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, GovTech said that Singapore citizens and permanent residents could sign up to CrowdTaskSG from September 2022. Users must be above 18 and have a Singpass account.

The portal currently has more than 18,000 active users.

It allows more than 70 government agencies to tap citizens’ insights, expertise and feedback, a GovTech spokesman said.