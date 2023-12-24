Crowds throng Orchard Road for first ever Christmas Eve street party

SINGAPORE - For as long as she has worked in Singapore, Filipino domestic helper Lydia Lundubian, 43, has made it a point to be at Orchard Road with her friends on Christmas Eve to bask in the festive atmosphere.

But her 11th time back has been special: this year, Ms Lundubian, Ms Julie Gelongo, 44, and Ms Premia Tomas, 48, took in the glittering lights from a driver’s perspective, by strolling down the usually-busy four-lane road.

“It is more crowded than in previous years, but it is nicer than how it usually is,” she said.

This was possible as a segment of Orchard Road was closed to traffic on the evening of Dec 24 for a street party, to mark the 40th anniversary of the annual light up of Singapore’s most famous shopping street and the 25th anniversary of the Orchard Road Business Association (Orba).

At 6pm, the 400m stretch of Orchard Road from the Paterson to Bideford junctions was closed as preparations got underway for performances, carolling, food trucks, and of course a countdown to Christmas before the party wrapped-up.

At 8pm, throngs of people who had been waiting along the pavement were allowed onto the road through specific entrances, such as in front of Tangs Plaza and ION Orchard.

Families, friends and couples then ambled along Orchard Road, which was lined with stalls selling handicrafts and drinks.

While it was mostly orderly, a segment in front of Wisma Atria was particularly congested. There were shouts of “don’t push” as people stood shoulder to shoulder.

Orba said a maximum of 3,000 people were allowed inside the cordoned street at any time, and about 60 security personnel, including auxiliary police officers, were deployed to maintain order.

A digital map was available from 6pm, which highlighted areas in the shopping belt that were congested and alternative places that were less packed.

Noting the bottleneck, physician David Low, 50, said the party layout could have been improved.

He was at Orchard Road with his wife Ms Ashley Lim, 44, and their two daughters Maryann Low, 14, and Michela Low, 11.

The longer holiday weekend had prompted the Lows to have their Christmas dinner on Dec 23 and to visit the street party on Christmas Eve, said Dr Low.

The family stood out as they were among a small number of revelers - less than one in 10 - who were masked up.