Crowds throng Chinatown as CNY bazaar returns after 2 years

SINGAPORE - Crowds of people have started streaming into Chinatown as the Festive Fair – also known as the annual Chinese New Year bazaar – is back after two years.
Eager sellers in many of the 280 stalls set up in Smith Street, Pagoda Street, Trengganu Street and Temple Street peddle a medley of festive goods, from Chinese New Year snacks to Chinese sausages and plants.
Most stalls were occupied by sellers, especially at the crossroads of the streets, but pockets of stalls were seen vacant at both ends of Temple Street.
The Festive Fair is part of the Chinatown Chinese New Year Celebration 2023, which is organised by the Chinatown Festival Committee and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board.
It started on Jan 1 and will run until Jan 21. The official opening hours are 6pm to 10pm, but most stalls open earlier.
When The Straits Times visited at 3pm on Saturday, shoppers were seen along Pagoda, Temple and Smith streets, snapping up Chinese New Year decorations and snacks.
Despite the GST hike, inflation and rising cost of goods, some stall owners kept the prices of previous years.
A stall owner selling dried persimmons, who wanted to be known only as Ah Hui, said he did not increase the price of his goods despite rising costs.
“I have a lot of regular customers and this is the first time I’m opening the stall here at the bazaar again,” said Ah Hui, who sells one kilogram of dried persimmons for about $12. “Not increasing the price is my way of giving back to my regular customers.”
Other stall owners ST spoke to also said that they did not pass rising shipping costs to their customers.
But not all stall owners kept their old prices.
At Chinatown Ah Keong Guangzhou Sausages, the price of Chinese sausages has increased by $3 to $5 per kg.
Stall owner Yip Wai Keong attributed the increase to rising manpower and ingredient costs.
Manning his stall at Smith Street since Dec 10, 2022, Mr Yip said he saw his sales increase by about 20 to 25 per cent compared with 2022’s Chinese New Year. The festive season is the only time of the year he sells lap cheong – Chinese sausages.
But the rise in prices did not deter shoppers like retiree Tan Tak Hwee, who was excited to enjoy the festivities after the two-year hiatus.
“I’ve been here for about six hours and I still can’t bear to go home,” said the 76-year-old, who bought Chinese New Year snacks there.
While he noticed a slight increase in prices, Mr Tan, who visited the bazaar every year before Covid-19, said: “Chinese New Year only happens once a year. Regardless of the economy, I will still do some Chinese New Year shopping to celebrate the festival.”
Ms Felicia Wong, who was at the bazaar with her family of three, specially made a visit to Chinatown to buy CNY decorations because of the variety on offer.
“Prices have increased this Chinese New Year, but we will just have to watch what we buy,” said the 45-year-old homemaker.
Things were, however, quiet at the end of Temple Street, where some stalls were seen unoccupied.
Some sellers said that the location has led to slow business.
Stall owner Joanne Wong, who sells blankets and towels at Temple Street, said that not only is her stall far from the buzzing centre of the street, it is also surrounded by vacant stalls that do not attract shoppers.
“There are more people today than Friday, probably because it is the weekend,” said Ms Wong. “On Friday, the area here was so empty and business was so slow that I could not even cover the rental fee for the day.”
Her rental fee is about $400 to $500 a day, she said.
She added that despite a rise in shipping costs and inflation, she did not increase the prices of the items she is selling.
Ms Wong, who also set up her stall at the bazaar before the pandemic, attributed the slow business to consumers turning to online shopping during Covid-19 as well.
“I hope there will be more business in the next two weeks leading to the Chinese New Year,” she said.
“At this point, I just hope to break even.”