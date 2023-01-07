Crowds throng Chinatown as CNY bazaar returns after 2 years

SINGAPORE - Crowds of people have started streaming into Chinatown as the Festive Fair – also known as the annual Chinese New Year bazaar – is back after two years.

Eager sellers in many of the 280 stalls set up in Smith Street, Pagoda Street, Trengganu Street and Temple Street peddle a medley of festive goods, from Chinese New Year snacks to Chinese sausages and plants.

Most stalls were occupied by sellers, especially at the crossroads of the streets, but pockets of stalls were seen vacant at both ends of Temple Street.

The Festive Fair is part of the Chinatown Chinese New Year Celebration 2023, which is organised by the Chinatown Festival Committee and supported by the Singapore Tourism Board.

It started on Jan 1 and will run until Jan 21. The official opening hours are 6pm to 10pm, but most stalls open earlier.

When The Straits Times visited at 3pm on Saturday, shoppers were seen along Pagoda, Temple and Smith streets, snapping up Chinese New Year decorations and snacks.

Despite the GST hike, inflation and rising cost of goods, some stall owners kept the prices of previous years.

A stall owner selling dried persimmons, who wanted to be known only as Ah Hui, said he did not increase the price of his goods despite rising costs.

“I have a lot of regular customers and this is the first time I’m opening the stall here at the bazaar again,” said Ah Hui, who sells one kilogram of dried persimmons for about $12. “Not increasing the price is my way of giving back to my regular customers.”

Other stall owners ST spoke to also said that they did not pass rising shipping costs to their customers.

But not all stall owners kept their old prices.

At Chinatown Ah Keong Guangzhou Sausages, the price of Chinese sausages has increased by $3 to $5 per kg.