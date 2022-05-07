Crowds show up early at Istana, as main building reopens to public since start of Covid-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE - A queue formed outside the Istana early Saturday morning (May 7), even before it opened its gates for an open house to mark the Labour Day and Hari Raya Aidilfitri public holidays.

For the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic two years ago, visitors were able to enter the Istana's main building.

Since open house events resumed last August, visitors have been able to visit only the Istana's outdoor gardens.

Among the early birds was Mr Lin Guo Rong, 38, who showed up with his family and friends.