There were fewer people inside Lucky Plaza (above) and Peninsula Plaza yesterday, as entry restrictions kicked in amid a rise in Covid-19 cases in Singapore. But it was a different story outside the malls, where safe distancing seemed to take a back seat at times. Experts have warned that people must not let their guard down, and continue to mask up and comply with safe management measures.

