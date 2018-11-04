Crowds, heavy traffic expected at Serangoon and Little India during Deepavali period

SINGAPORE - Large crowds and heavy traffic are expected in Little India during the Deepavali celebrations, especially on the eve of the public holiday on Monday (Nov 5), police said in an advisory.

Birch Road and Burmah Road, located off Serangoon Road, will be closed from noon to 11.59pm on Sunday, and from noon on Monday to 4am on Tuesday. Heavy traffic is expected on Serangoon Road during this period.

Only police and emergency vehicles will be allowed access to the closed roads and parking restrictions will be strictly enforced, the police said. Vehicles found parking or otherwise obstructing the road will be towed.

The police advised the public to be vigilant against crime. Members of the public should avoid leaving their belongings unattended, wearing excessive jewellery and carrying large amounts of cash.

Other tips by the police include staying close to friends and looking out for one another's safety when in crowded places, as well as seeking help from passers-by in the event of molestation.

The police also warned against setting off improvised explosive devices constructed using sparklers.

"Such acts and devices are potential fire hazards which cause undue danger and alarm to the public," the police said.

Anyone caught setting off improvised explosive devices may be prosecuted for a negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances and can be jailed for one year or fined up to $5,000.

If the explosive device causes injury, the person who set it off may be prosecuted for voluntarily causing hurt with heated or explosive substances.

If convicted, the offender can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned or face any combination of the punishments.