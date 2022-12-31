Crowds flock to Jurong Bird Park ahead of last day of operations on Jan 3

SINGAPORE – When social worker Jed Wong was 25 and camping overnight at the penguin enclosure at the Jurong Bird Park as part of a camp he organised for children, he thought it would be a fun spot for a date with his girlfriend.

He took his girlfriend of several years there, where they got up close and personal with talking parrots.

Ten years later, they are married and back at the park with their two sons aged 10 months and 2½ years, on the last weekend ahead of its last day of operations on Jan 3.

“The kids enjoy the shows and water play,” said 31-year-old Ezabella Seitoh, who is a housewife. “But I’m happy the bird park is moving to (Mandai Wildlife Reserve) because we stay in Yishun.”

It will join the Singapore Zoo, River Wonders and Night Safari there, as well as Mandai’s other upcoming attractions including Rainforest Wild and a new resort operated by Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts.

For Ms Mary Chee who came to the park with her friend on Saturday, the bird park was the last attraction she visited with her parents 25 years ago, before her mother died a few months later.

The customer service officer, who is single and in her 50s, recounted taking her late parents there on a company-sponsored Family Day outing 25 years ago.

Ms Chee said it was a rare occasion and a memorable one, as she had not often got to spend time with her parents at local attractions.

“I remember my mum was very happy when she opened the lunch box (provided by the company) and there was chicken wing,” she added.

When The Straits Times visited the park at 9am on Saturday, it was a hive of activity, with a steady stream of visitors both local and foreign.

The first Kings Of The Skies presentation at 10am, featuring eagles, vultures and an owl, saw seats packed, with many visitors watching from outside the arena.

Visitorship to the Jurong Bird Park, which has welcomed more than 40 million guests since it opened in 1971, has almost doubled since its closure date was announced in August, said its operator Mandai Wildlife Group.

At its peak, the park had over 8,000 visitors in a single day on Dec 26 – four times the daily average of about 2,000.