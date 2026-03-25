Crow shooting operations to begin in 9 towns, starting with Yishun: Chee Hong Tat

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Based on the authority’s latest population survey, the number of house crows was about 160,000 in 2024 – more than 20 times the population in 2016.

SINGAPORE – Crow shooting operations have begun in Yishun and will be expanded to eight other districts over the next few weeks, said National Development Minister Chee Hong Tat.

The areas are: Bishan, Jurong, Kranji, Punggol, Sembawang, Tampines, Toa Payoh, Woodlands and Yishun. Operations will be brought to more areas progressively, he said in a Facebook post on March 25.

Mr Chee said the crow shooting will complement existing management efforts such as trapping, nest removal and reducing food sources.

Cordons and signage will be put up at shooting zones to notify the public to keep away, and auxiliary police officers will support the operations and ensure public safety, he added.

“The community can also play a part by not feeding pest birds and ensuring that food scraps are properly disposed of.”

Mr Chee announced the decision to resume the shooting of crows in February following a rise in reports of the birds’ attacks.

In 2025, complaints about crow attacks to the Municipal Services Office surged to over 2,000 cases, compared with more than 460 in 2020.

It also received about 15,000 reports on crow-related issues, Mr Chee said in February. This was triple that of 2020, when there were nearly 5,000 reports. These included reports about noise, feeding and soiling.

The Ministry of National Development had discontinued the shooting of crows in 2020 due to incidents of pellets striking nearby residences. Such cases were caused by human errors, including non-compliance with safety protocols, and enforcement action was taken against those involved.

In 2025, complaints about crow attacks to the Municipal Services Office surged to over 2,000 cases, compared with more than 460 in 2020. PHOTO: MND

Different efforts taken after crow shooting stopped have not been adequate in keeping the crow population under control, the minister said.

Such alternatives include trapping crows for culling, removing crow nests, and stepping up efforts to reduce human sources of food.

Despite the National Parks Board (NParks) intensifying crow management efforts, such as trapping crows and removing their nests, the crow population increased over the years.

Based on the authority’s latest population survey, the number of house crows (Corvus splendens) was about 160,000 in 2024 – more than 20 times the population in 2016.

“Crows are highly adaptable to urban environments and can easily become trap-shy, making it necessary to complement population control with other sustainable ways to reduce crow populations,” NParks said in February.