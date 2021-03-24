Croissants sold at 313 Somerset bakery recalled for unauthorised repackaging by importer

SINGAPORE - A recall on croissants sold by a bakery located in 313 Somerset, Lalune, has been ordered by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

SFA found that the importer of the croissants, Shanlee, an import-export company located in the MacPherson area, had repackaged some varieties of the croissants without a valid SFA licence.

"As a precautionary measure, SFA has directed the company to recall all batches of the implicated products," said SFA.

The recall is currently ongoing.

The affected products include the "original", "mini" and "chocolate" varieties of croissants. All expiration dates are affected.

They were all imported from Italy.

SFA said that it was acting on public feedback when it looked into the incident.

"In Singapore, all food processing facilities must be licensed and are required to meet SFA's food safety standards and requirements," it said.

"Unauthorised repacking of food also poses food safety risks, as there may be potential hygiene lapses during repackaging," it added.

Consumers who purchased the implicated products are advised not to consume them.