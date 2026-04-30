Crocodile spotted near Keppel Bay; NParks monitoring situation

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The animal is likely to be an estuarine crocodile, which is a species known to inhabit both the Straits of Johor and the Singapore Strait.

SINGAPORE – The National Parks Board (NParks) is advising the public to be careful near the water’s edge in the Keppel Bay area after a crocodile was spotted there on April 29.

In a media reply, NParks’ group director of wildlife management How Choon Beng said the agency is monitoring the situation and has put up warning signs in the area.

NParks has also informed relevant stakeholders to exercise caution when planning any water activities, he added.

The animal is likely to be an estuarine crocodile, which is a species known to inhabit both the Straits of Johor and the Singapore Strait, added Mr How.

An advisory sent by the management of Reflections at Keppel Bay condominium to its residents on April 30 said a crocodile had been spotted near the marina that evening.

It told residents to exercise “extreme caution when visiting the marina or Labrador Park”. It added that they should remain on designated paths and ensure children and pets are closely supervised at all times.

Mr How said those who encounter a crocodile should stay calm and back away from it. They should not provoke or feed the animal.

Members of the public should also heed warning signs and advisory notices at areas where crocodiles have been sighted, added Mr How.

They may also contact NParks on 1800-476-1600 to report any encounters.

There have been a few sightings of crocodiles in Singapore waters recently.

In February, water activities were suspended at three beaches on Sentosa after a crocodile was spotted in the waters off Sentosa Cove on Jan 31.

In another occurrence, a crocodile was spotted in waters off the eastern coast of Singapore between the late afternoon and evening of Feb 3 .

More recently, in April, visitors to Pulau Ubin were urged by NParks to be cautious after large crocodiles were spotted in the area.