Crocodile seen in waters near Changi Naval Base; second reported sighting after Sentosa

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A crocodile was spotted in waters near the Changi Naval Base by sea soldiers from the Republic of Singapore Navy.

SINGAPORE – A crocodile was spotted in waters off the eastern coast of Singapore by the Republic of Singapore Navy, days after a sighting at Sentosa led to the suspension of water activities there .

In a video uploaded on Facebook on Feb 4 , the navy said sea soldiers from its ninth flotilla spotted the crocodile near RSS Singapura – Changi Naval Base .

The reptile, which it described as an “unexpected visitor”, stayed “briefly” before returning to the Singapore Strait, it added .

The ninth flotilla is responsible for training and deployment of security troopers, sea soldiers and system operators for defence of the Republic’s naval bases and coastal installations, according to information on the navy’s website .

The navy added that its base teams have stepped up monitoring, and are working closely with the relevant authorities.

People in the coastal area should also stay alert and safe, it added.

The post did not state when the sighting occurred. News outlet Asiaone reported it took place on Feb 3. The Straits Times has contacted Mindef for more information.

The last reported crocodile sighting in Changi was in August 2017 .

It is unclear if the crocodile spotted in waters off Changi Naval Base is the same one seen in Sentosa waters on Jan 31 . Water activities such as swimming and kayaking have been suspended at Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong beaches at Sentosa.

On Feb 1, the Singapore Land Authority in a Facebook post advised the public against water activities such as swimming and kayaking at St John’s, Seringat, Lazarus and Kusu islands until further notice.

According to National Parks Board’s (NParks) website , the species found in Singapore is the Estuarine Crocodile, which is also known as the Saltwater Crocodile.

Anyone who encounters a crocodile should stay calm and back away, it said. They should also not approach, provoke or touch the animal, as well as not feed it, NParks said on its website.

Any sightings and encounters can be reported to NParks Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600.

ST has also contacted NParks for more information on the Sentosa sighting .