Critically ill foreign worker yet to know he is a father

He is the father of a baby boy, but the 39-year-old construction worker who was infected with the coronavirus in early February does not know it yet.

The Bangladeshi, also known as Singapore's Case 42, continues to be sedated and in critical condition since he was first admitted nearly two months ago.

He remains in an intensive care ward because of complications brought on by Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The worker was cleared of the disease and transferred out of the National Centre for Infectious Diseases a few days ago, the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) said in a Facebook post yesterday.

The Straits Times understands that he is currently warded at another government hospital.

The Bangladesh High Commission had said earlier that the worker suffered from respiratory and kidney problems and pneu-monia before he was infected with the virus.

The MWC said in the post: "His condition remains critical, but we are encouraged by this latest development and continue to ask for everyone's prayers for him."

The baby arrived on Monday afternoon, said the MWC, adding that both mother and child are healthy.

It also said the wife got to see her husband via a video call a day before giving birth so she could "seek strength from seeing her beloved before the delivery".

In a separate Facebook post yesterday, Ms Dipa Swaminathan, the founder of ItsRainingRaincoats, a social enterprise for migrant workers, also posted a photo of Case 42's newborn baby boy.

SEEING NEW HOPE His condition remains critical, but we are encouraged by this latest development and continue to ask for everyone's prayers for him. MIGRANT WORKERS' CENTRE, in a Facebook post on the 39-year-old construction worker, who was infected with the coronavirus in early February. He was transferred out of the National Centre for Infectious Diseases a few days ago.

She has been in daily contact with his wife, who lives in central Bangladesh, and had last month organised a donation drive, collecting items such as new clothes, diapers and milk bottles for the family.

She said the mother and child are doing well, and the mother had given her permission to post the photo and ask for prayers for the baby.

"Please join us to seek blessings for this little boy and pray that he meets his father soon happy and healthy," she wrote.

Ms Dipa told The Straits Times that the baby will be named only after seven days, in line with a family custom.

In an interview with this news-paper in February, the wife, who declined to be identified, said she had last seen her husband in June last year.

They have been married for two years, and the baby is their first child.

Her husband, who has been working in Singapore for close to a decade, was the first of five Bangladeshi work pass holders linked to a cluster of infections at a Seletar worksite. The other four workers have been discharged.

The Ministry of Health had earlier said Case 42's symptoms surfaced on Feb 1.

He went to a general practitioner's clinic on Feb 3, and to Changi General Hospital (CGH) on Feb 5.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit at CGH after a follow-up appointment at Bedok Polyclinic on Feb 7.

When contacted yesterday, a spokesman for the worker's employer Yi-Ke Innovations said it was planning to donate an additional $1,800 to his family to help with expenses.

In February, the company, along with the MWC and Mini Environment Service, which operates the dormitory where the worker stayed, donated $10,000 to the family in Bangladesh.