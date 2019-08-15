Crisis Centre (Singapore) barred from conducting fund-raising appeals for 6 months: COC

SINGAPORE - Voluntary welfare organisation Crisis Centre (Singapore) has been suspended from conducting any fund-raising appeals for six months from Thursday (Aug 15), while its fund-raising activities are being investigated.

The Commissioner of Charities (COC) said in a statement on Thursday that he issued the suspension order to protect the public during investigations.

The order applies to fund-raising appeals for "charitable, benevolent or philanthropic purposes".

But the centre can still continue with its daily operations during this period, the COC added.

Crisis Centre (Singapore) was set up as a society on Jan 16 last year and granted charity status May 9 last year.

It aims to provide a transitional shelter for men who are homeless or at risk of being homeless.

Dr Ang Hak Seng, the commissioner, said he has received feedback about the fund-raising appeals conducted by the centre.

"Investigations to date have raised serious concerns about the charity's governance, record-keeping practices and ability to be accountable to its donors," he said, adding he is satisfied that there are grounds to exercise his powers under the Charities Act to suspend the centre's fund-raising appeals.

Related Story More money raised through crowdfunding sites, fewer complaints after standards introduced to boost accountability

Related Story Guidelines for charities that go into business ready by next year

In his statement, the COC also advised members of the public to be discerning and not to feel pressured into making a donation immediately when approached by fund-raisers.

They are encouraged to practise three steps: Ask, check, give.

First, members of the public should ask questions, such as who the beneficiary is, how the donations will be used, and how much of the donations goes to the beneficiary.

Secondly, they should check the legitimacy of the fund-raising appeals. Such verifications can be done on the Charity Portal, scanning the QR code on the fund-raising permit or SMS "FR (license/certificate number or organisation name)" to 79777.

Finally, give only when assured that the appeal is legitimate and the donation will go to its intended charitable purpose.

Those who have concerns about any suspicious fund-raising appeals should report the matter to the COC.

A police report should be made if fraud or scams are suspected, the COC added.