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Criminal Investigation Department to get new director on July 20

Commissioner of Police How Kwang Hwee (centre), Deputy Commissioner of Police Zhang Weihan (left) and Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Julius Lim Wei-Yang during the Change of Command Ceremony.

SINGAPORE – The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) will have a new director on July 20 .

Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Julius Lim Wei-Yang will take over from Deputy Commissioner of Police Zhang Weihan , who will continue to serve as Deputy Commissioner (Investigation and Intelligence) .

Lim joined the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in 2004 and previously served as commander of the Bedok Police Division , the police said in a statement on July 13.

The 40 -year-old also held key positions in the public service, including principal private secretary to the president and director at the Strategy Group of the Prime Minister’s Office .

“In these appointments, SAC Lim contributed to strengthening Singapore’s security and public safety capabilities, including through policy development and inter-agency coordination, and to advancing whole-of-government efforts on Singapore’s longer-term strategic priorities,” the police said.

Lim said he was honoured to be entrusted with the leadership of CID.

“I look forward to serving alongside the men and women of CID, building on their strong foundations, sharpening our investigative edge, and ensuring that the trust Singaporeans place in us is earned every day,” he said.

Zhang, 43 , joined the police in 2001 and was appointed director of the CID in May 2024 .

He previously served as director of the Police Intelligence Department , deputy director of CID and commander of the Ang Mo Kio Police Division .

As director of CID, he led major operations to cripple transnational criminal syndicates and confiscate their criminal proceeds, the police said.

“Under his leadership, CID strengthened its investigative and intelligence capabilities through technology adoption, capability development, and enhanced collaboration with local and foreign law enforcement partners,” they added.

Zhang also oversaw the establishment of the Cyber Command, the first specialist line unit in the police force dedicated to fighting criminal threats in the online space.

“It has been my privilege to lead the dedicated officers of CID, whose professionalism, courage and sense of mission embody the finest traditions of the Singapore Police Force,” he said.

“Together, we have strengthened our capabilities and partnerships to meet increasingly sophisticated and transnational criminal threats.

“I am confident that CID will remain at the cutting edge of crime-fighting and continue to keep Singapore safe.”