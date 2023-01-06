Creative founder Sim Wong Hoo’s unexpected death leaves friends, colleagues shocked

SINGAPORE - Creative Technology founder Sim Wong Hoo’s death on Wednesday came as a shock to his friends and employees.

At Mr Sim’s wake in Choa Chu Kang on Thursday, a secondary school classmate said that he had appeared in good health when she bumped into him on Saturday.

The woman, who gave her name as Ms Lim, said the two of them had also just attended a classmate’s wake in October.

Another classmate, who wanted to be known only as Ms Chew, said the group of friends from their Bukit Panjang Government High School days would gather during Chinese New Year.

“He is a modest, humble man. Even though he is very rich, he is very generous with his friends,” she said.

When The Straits Times visited Creative’s office earlier in the day, a receptionist said the CEO was seen at work just this week.

Some of the staff had seen him in the office on Tuesday and there was no change in his appearance, she added.

“I’m shocked. He is always jogging and exercising,” said the employee, who did not want to be named. “I heard he doesn’t eat junk or outside food; he eats quite healthily.“

Mr Sim had said in interviews that he started running in 2007, and had completed more than 50 marathons, including at least a dozen ultramarathons.