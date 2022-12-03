Crane topples at Universal Studios Singapore, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - A crane used by a construction company for demolition work at Universal Studios Singapore toppled on Saturday.

At about 4.50pm, a video was posted on Facebook showing the fallen crane, with curious onlookers nearby.

A Resorts World Sentosa spokesman said no guests, team members or workers on site were injured.

He added: “The safety of our guests and team members remains our top priority.

“We are thoroughly reviewing the event, cooperating closely with the authorities and have stopped the contractor in possession of the site from any further site work while this review takes place.”