Crane that crushed van in Sengkang removed from road

The fallen crane had been removed from the accident site (left) by around 9am on April 10. ST PHOTOS: CHONG JUN LIANG, DESMOND WEE
Two lanes remained cordoned off at the crane accident site in Punggol Road as at 12.20pm on April 10, 2024. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Workers at 12.30pm on April 10 opening up more lanes at the crane accident site in Punggol Road after carrying out repair works. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
The van’s driver jumped out of his vehicle seconds before the crane from a nearby construction site fell on it and left it in a crumpled mess on April 9. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Wong Shiying
Updated
Apr 10, 2024, 02:18 PM
Published
Apr 10, 2024, 01:20 PM

SINGAPORE – The crane that fell and crushed a van in Sengkang on April 9 has been removed from Punggol Road and traffic resumed at around noon the day after.

Information technology engineer, Mr Anant Pradhan, 47, a Sengkang resident who lives nearby, said the crane was still on the road at 1am on April 10, but it was gone when he went to the site at around 9am.

He said: “The workers told me they were repairing the road, as there was oil spillage from the accident.”

A video he took at around 9.30am showed workers re-paving the road.

When The Straits Times arrived at 12.15pm, works on the four-lane road were ongoing.

Another Sengkang resident, Mr Vince Huang, 55, a businessman in the recruitment industry, said traffic had resumed when he drove past the site at around noon on April 10.

ST reported earlier that eyewitnesses had seen the van’s driver jump out of his vehicle seconds before the crane from a nearby construction site fell on it and left it in a crumpled mess.

Two lanes remained cordoned off at the crane accident site in Punggol Road as at 12.20pm on April 10. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

The police said the crane toppled when it was being manoeuvred up a trailer. 

The van driver, a 28-year-old man, was injured but conscious when taken to Sengkang General Hospital. No one else was in the van.

The crane operator, a 49-year-old man, was subsequently arrested for negligent conduct.

The operation to remove the fallen crane from the road went on through the night, with heavy machinery brought in to assist in the task. PHOTO: ST READER

A driver who was behind the van when the accident happened and gave his name only as Mr Mamz, had said the van was used to ferry children to school, and that the driver had dropped a child off right before the accident.

All four lanes of Punggol Road near the junction of Compassvale Street had been blocked off as the fallen crane lay on its side, with its boom stretching across the width of the road and resting on the crushed van.

A sign on the hoardings at the construction site indicated that it is a project by national water agency PUB, operated by construction firm Building Construction Co.

A PUB spokeswoman said a public sewer is under construction at the site of the accident. She added that the contractor Building Construction Co will be helping the police and the Ministry of Manpower with investigations.

Moderate traffic of about 20 vehicles building up at the crane accident site in Punggol Road at 12.32pm on April 10. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
