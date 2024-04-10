Crane that crushed van in Sengkang removed from road

SINGAPORE – The crane that fell and crushed a van in Sengkang on April 9 has been removed from Punggol Road and traffic resumed at around noon the day after.
Information technology engineer, Mr Anant Pradhan, 47, a Sengkang resident who lives nearby, said the crane was still on the road at 1am on April 10, but it was gone when he went to the site at around 9am.
He said: “The workers told me they were repairing the road, as there was oil spillage from the accident.”
A video he took at around 9.30am showed workers re-paving the road.
When The Straits Times arrived at 12.15pm, works on the four-lane road were ongoing.
Another Sengkang resident, Mr Vince Huang, 55, a businessman in the recruitment industry, said traffic had resumed when he drove past the site at around noon on April 10.
ST reported earlier that eyewitnesses had seen the van’s driver jump out of his vehicle seconds before the crane from a nearby construction site fell on it and left it in a crumpled mess.
The police said the crane toppled when it was being manoeuvred up a trailer.
The van driver, a 28-year-old man, was injured but conscious when taken to Sengkang General Hospital. No one else was in the van.
The crane operator, a 49-year-old man, was subsequently arrested for negligent conduct.
A driver who was behind the van when the accident happened and gave his name only as Mr Mamz, had said the van was used to ferry children to school, and that the driver had dropped a child off right before the accident.
All four lanes of Punggol Road near the junction of Compassvale Street had been blocked off as the fallen crane lay on its side, with its boom stretching across the width of the road and resting on the crushed van.
A sign on the hoardings at the construction site indicated that it is a project by national water agency PUB, operated by construction firm Building Construction Co.
A PUB spokeswoman said a public sewer is under construction at the site of the accident. She added that the contractor Building Construction Co will be helping the police and the Ministry of Manpower with investigations.