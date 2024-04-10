Crane that crushed van in Sengkang removed from road

SINGAPORE – The crane that fell and crushed a van in Sengkang on April 9 has been removed from Punggol Road and traffic resumed at around noon the day after.

Information technology engineer, Mr Anant Pradhan, 47, a Sengkang resident who lives nearby, said the crane was still on the road at 1am on April 10, but it was gone when he went to the site at around 9am.

He said: “The workers told me they were repairing the road, as there was oil spillage from the accident.”

A video he took at around 9.30am showed workers re-paving the road.

When The Straits Times arrived at 12.15pm, works on the four-lane road were ongoing.

Another Sengkang resident, Mr Vince Huang, 55, a businessman in the recruitment industry, said traffic had resumed when he drove past the site at around noon on April 10.

ST reported earlier that eyewitnesses had seen the van’s driver jump out of his vehicle seconds before the crane from a nearby construction site fell on it and left it in a crumpled mess.