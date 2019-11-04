Crane collapses at Novena worksite

SINGAPORE - A construction crane has collapsed at a worksite in Novena.

An eyewitness told The Straits Times that there was a loud and sudden crash that rang through the area at about 8.40am on Monday (Nov 4).

The 33-year-old consultant, who wishes to be known as Mrs Goh, said she saw a crane operator stuck on top of the partially-collapsed crane at the construction site, which is opposite her apartment.

Ms Goh said that she saw ambulances and personnel from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) at the scene.

One worker is believed to be hurt in the crane collapse, she said.

The worker stuck at the top of the broken crane was able to climb down from the crane after 20 minutes, she added.

The Straits Times has contacted SCDF and the Ministry of Manpower for more information.