Cracking the climate code: How the world’s fastest computers can help us adapt to environmental shifts

A “hole” in the sky changed Dr Aurel Moise’s life.
The 61-year-old climate researcher has spent the past three decades unravelling the complexities of our climate. Why? He traces the starting point to a pivotal university lecture that shed light on the earth’s protective shield – the ozone layer.
“(My lecturer) was one of the key people who discovered the ozone hole in the 1980s. What was behind it, how it was impacting humans, and what needed to be done to fix this,” says the naturalised Australian of German descent, who is now based in Singapore.
The research of his university lecturer had a profound impact on mankind’s future – and that of Dr Moise (above).
It contributed to the signing of the Montreal Protocol in 1987, an international treaty signed by 197 countries to regulate the production and use of ozone-depleting substances.
And it inspired Dr Moise, who has a master’s in physics and a doctorate in atmospheric science, to dedicate his career to furthering climate research. His mission? To help the public better understand and relate with climate issues.
He is now a deputy director at the Centre for Climate Research Singapore, a research arm under the Meteorological Service Singapore. His latest achievement: Playing a crucial role in Singapore’s third National Climate Change Study (V3) that was released last Friday.
The first and second editions were released in 2013 and 2015 respectively.
Guided by the Geneva-based Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) sixth assessment report released last March, the four-year-long V3 study provides climate projections that are more detailed and accurate to Singapore and South-east Asia.
The key findings for Singapore – based on three climate change scenarios derived by the IPCC – include a rise in annual mean temperatures and sea level, higher rainfall and longer, more frequent dry spells by the end of the century.
Dr Moise shares that the key to this study is to “help policy and adaptation planners make the best decisions on the most detailed science available”.
Powering climate projections
What did it take to run such a comprehensive study? “Hardcore science and a tremendous amount of computing processing power,” says Dr Moise, who led a team of 10 researchers in Singapore.
Downscaling from global climate models that also underpin IPCC assessments, he explains how the team first created a customised regional climate model or “virtual earth atmosphere” that runs within a supercomputer – a powerful computer that can run complex processes with speed and efficiency.
It then uses historical atmospheric data – such as temperature, rainfall, wind and pressure – to validate the model and produce climate simulations and projections at high resolution, or distances ranging from 2km to 8km. This is more accurate than the broader resolution of IPCC’s global climate model, which has projections ranging from 75km to 200km.
As the virtual atmosphere within the model moves forward in time, new data is recalculated in 10-minute intervals, while old data is saved and stored on the system. Every second, the supercomputer processes terabytes of data, generating eight petabytes (8,000 terabytes) of data over the course of the study – equivalent to about 80,000 high-definition movies.
Dr Moise adds: “Running a virtual atmosphere is a very complex process, and you need different processing units to run multiple processes simultaneously.”
Using a personal computer as a reference, he explains: “Every computer has one central processing unit (CPU) doing all the hard work, with a bit of memory (storage) with it.
“Now connect 50,000 of those into one big system where you can assign a specific number of CPUs to run different processes at the same time.”
This enabled the V3 research team to run a thousand years’ worth of simulations in just under three years. “That is the power of supercomputers,” says Dr Moise.
A must-have infrastructure
Beyond climate projections, the V3 study also underscored the importance of supercomputing infrastructure in research applications, says Associate Professor Tan Tin Wee, chief executive of the National Supercomputing Centre (NSCC) Singapore.
With support from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) and National Research Foundation, the NSCC was established in 2015 to develop and provide high-performance computing capabilities to universities, government agencies and industries. It provided its supercomputing resources to the V3 research team.
Prof Tan, 62, shares that supercomputers are increasingly crucial for the scientific community, offering immense processing power and storage capabilities compared with traditional computing methods.
He adds: “What would have taken decades or years to complete using conventional computing power takes only weeks, days or even hours to complete using a supercomputer, for the same amount of research data.
“These key advantages not only expedite research but also unlock new frontiers in knowledge, paving the way for transformative discoveries and innovations across myriad scientific disciplines.”
