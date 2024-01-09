Cracking the climate code: How the world’s fastest computers can help us adapt to environmental shifts

A “hole” in the sky changed Dr Aurel Moise’s life.

The 61-year-old climate researcher has spent the past three decades unravelling the complexities of our climate. Why? He traces the starting point to a pivotal university lecture that shed light on the earth’s protective shield – the ozone layer.

“(My lecturer) was one of the key people who discovered the ozone hole in the 1980s. What was behind it, how it was impacting humans, and what needed to be done to fix this,” says the naturalised Australian of German descent, who is now based in Singapore.

The research of his university lecturer had a profound impact on mankind’s future – and that of Dr Moise (above).

It contributed to the signing of the Montreal Protocol in 1987, an international treaty signed by 197 countries to regulate the production and use of ozone-depleting substances.

And it inspired Dr Moise, who has a master’s in physics and a doctorate in atmospheric science, to dedicate his career to furthering climate research. His mission? To help the public better understand and relate with climate issues.