Crackdown on illegal online gambling but addiction can be hard to beat

SINGAPORE – Between 2020 and 2022, the number of problem gamblers seeking help from different agencies numbered from about 800 to 1,000 each year, with about half of those who had made a declaration having participated in illegal online gambling.

These figures, shared by Mr Sim Gim Guan, the chairman of the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), took into account cases seen by Resilienz Clinic, the Institute of Mental Health’s National Addictions Management Service, as well as community-based social service agencies.

Although illegal, online gambling through other sites other than legal operator Singapore Pools continues to be a pastime for many.

Not only do these sites offer convenience, but they also boast a repertoire of games, which may not be available at legal gambling operators. Betting opportunities on such gambling sites sometimes also provide higher odds.

Mr Sim said: “Illegal gambling sites find ways and means of enticing people to gamble, and do not implement social safeguards and responsible gambling measures.

“This contributes to a higher incidence of problem gambling, as evidenced by the persons who engaged in illegal online gambling and subsequently approached agencies for help.”

Despite the Singapore authorities’ efforts to crack down on them, gambling sites continue to be a perennial bugbear.

A spokesman for the Gambling Regulatory Authority (GRA) told The Straits Times that it has blocked access to more than 1,900 remote gambling websites and more than 260 bank accounts as of September 2023.

On top of that, it worked with financial transaction providers to also block close to 115,000 credit card transactions between January 2017 and September 2023.

Since its formation in August 2022, the GRA has received about 70 reports related to unlawful remote gambling services, the spokesman added.

And yet, more of such sites continue to spring up despite the authorities’ best efforts to stymie them - almost akin to a hydra.

“GRA recognises that the borderless nature of the Internet makes it easy for unlawful gambling operators to offer their products to users in Singapore any time and anywhere,” said the spokesman.

“Technology also allows these gambling operators to create multiple websites offering the same unlawful gambling services, and to easily create new websites to replace those which have been blocked.”