CPR performed on 14 cats rescued from fire in Fajar Road flat, saving lives of all but one

SINGAPORE - Firefighters on Thursday (April 21) rescued 14 cats from a burning flat and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on them, saving all but one of the cats.

The incident happened at Block 422 Fajar Road, which is in the Bukit Panjang area.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said firefighters had to force their way into the maisonette unit.

They used three compressed air foam backpacks to extinguish the fire, which involved some items in the flat's service yard.

The rescuers then found the cats, which were unconscious, on both floors of the unit.

As some of the firefighters were also trained as emergency medical technicians, they provided oxygen and conducted CPR on the cats.

The efforts paid off as 13 of the cats eventually regained consciousness.

The SCDF added that about 20 people were evacuated from surrounding units as a precautionary measure and that investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

The Straits Times contacted the owner of the flat but she declined to be interviewed, saying she had a lot of things to deal with as a result of the fire.

A video posted on TikTok by user @itshambali shows SCDF firefighters providing the cats with medical attention at a staircase landing at the HDB block.

