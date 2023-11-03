CPF to launch nationwide project to encourage mature members to think about retirement plans

SINGAPORE – Think beyond short-term gains and losses: This is one of the key messages the Central Provident Fund Board hopes to drive home in its members.

The board wants to encourage them to rethink their retirement plans and improve their financial situation through an islandwide project in the second half of 2024.

The Heartlands Engagement Project’s primary target audience is mature CPF members between the ages of 36 and 54. They would have been in the workforce for a few years, and still have sufficient time to make a significant impact on their retirement planning.

A tender has been called for the project, which is planned to involve a series of activities for about 40,000 CPF members across key heartland districts.

The tender documents state that the objective includes encouraging CPF members to think beyond short-term gains and losses, and focus on the long-term consequences of their decisions so as not to set themselves up for regrets.

The project will also target future and new CPF members aged between 18 and 35 years old, who are forming their first impressions of CPF and how it plays a significant role in their lives.

Mr Aaron Chwee, OCBC’s head of wealth advisory, said CPF is an integral part of financial and retirement planning, and should form part of anyone’s plans when it comes to his retirement.

“It is an important vehicle for Singaporeans to set aside money for their retirement which delivers decent returns, but Singaporeans should also supplement it with other passive income streams for an even more comfortable retirement that they desire,” he said, adding that amid a volatile and uncertain economic landscape, it is important to be well-prepared financially.

The OCBC Financial Wellness Index in 2022 revealed that less than half of Singaporeans are on track for their ideal retirement.

“While Singaporeans have considered the high inflation in 2022 and rising expenses in their estimations, many are still underestimating the costs of their ideal retirement lifestyles,” Mr Chwee said.

“Hence, it is important for Singaporeans to take their first step to financial planning and retirement planning, to know and understand how much they will need in the future, and how they can build up the funds to get there.”

There are signs that Singaporeans are more aware of what CPF can do for them, observers say.