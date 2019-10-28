CPF responds to 72-year-old who posted about getting just $575 in monthly payouts, saying he had withdrawn $140K since turning 55

SINGAPORE - A Facebook post by a 72-year-old man on how he had to resort to being a Grab driver after getting only $575 of Central Provident Fund (CPF) payouts a month has gone viral, prompting the CPF Board to rebut his claims in a Facebook post on Sunday (Oct 27).

The Board said the man, Mr Clifford Theseira, had failed to present a full reflection of his circumstances.

"Mr Theseira had withdrawn a total of about $140,000 from his CPF since turning 55. If Mr Theseira had not done so, his monthly payout could be more than $1,000 per month," the Board said.

"In addition, Mr Theseira co-owns a 5-room HDB flat which is fully paid up," it added.

Mr Theseira had said, in his post on Sept 24, that despite having around $60,000 in his Medisave, his monthly CPF payouts amounted to only $575.

He added that he resorted to becoming a Grab driver to support his wife.

However, due to his old age, he was unable to drive for long hours.

He even claimed that the income he made from Grab was insufficient for him to have to pay income tax. He was also asked to top up his Medisave, or risk having his licence revoked, and posted a photo of a letter from the CPF Board to this effect.

However, the CPF Board refuted Mr Theseira's claims.

"As stated in the letter shown in his post, Mr Theseira could contribute his Medisave monthly via Giro," it said.

The Board added that the Giro payment plan would amount to less than 1 per cent of his monthly income.

"As long as he makes regular CPF contributions, which is no different for all other workers, he will be able to renew his licence when it becomes due in July next year," it added.

"As a member of the Pioneer Generation, Mr Theseira has benefited from government support measures. In 2019 alone, he has received Medisave top-ups and special premium subsidies for MediShield Life of about $600. He has also received Workfare payouts of over $2,300 in cash and CPF," the Board said.