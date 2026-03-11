CPF interest rates to remain unchanged from April to June

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Interest rates for the Special, MediSave and Retirement Accounts, as well as the Ordinary Account, will remain the same in the second quarter of 2026.

SINGAPORE – Interest rates for various CPF accounts will remain unchanged from April 1 to June 30 , the CPF Board and Housing Development Board said in a joint statement on March 11 .

The Special, MediSave and Retirement Accounts interest rate will remain at 4 per cent per annum, as the pegged rate remains below the floor rate of 4 per cent.

This interest rate is pegged to the 12-month average yield of 10-year Singapore Government Securities, plus 1 per cent, which is 3.24 per cent for the period from February 2025 to January 2026.

The i nterest rate for the Ordinary Account (OA) will remain at 2.5 per cent per annum, as the pegged rate remains below the floor rate of 2.5 per cent.

The OA interest rate is pegged to the three-month average of major local banks’ interest rates, which was 0.32 per cent for the period between November 2025 and January 2026.

The concessionary interest rate for HDB housing loans - pegged at 0.1 per cent above the OA interest rate - will also remain at 2.6 per cent per annum.

CPF members will also continue earning extra interest on their CPF savings, as part of broader efforts to raise their retirement savings.

Those below 55 years old will earn an extra 1 per cent interest on the first $60,000 of their combined balances, capped at $20,000 for OA .

Members aged 55 and above will earn an extra 2 per cent on the first $30,000 of their combined balances, capped at $20,000 for OA, and an extra 1 per cent on the next $30,000.

The extra interest received on the OA will be deposited into the member’s Special or Retirement accounts.

For members aged at least 55 and who participate in the CPF Life scheme, the extra interest will still be earned on their combined CPF balances, which include the savings used for CPF Life.

CPF Life provides a lifelong monthly payout that begins when a member turns 65.