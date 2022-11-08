From 'Yolo' to 'Fire': Ways to prepare for your retirement

Do you have a friend who spends beyond their means, splashing their salaries on the latest gadgets or luxury handbags without a care for their financial future?

Or perhaps you know someone who scrimps and saves, aiming to build a sizeable nest egg but denying themselves every small pleasure in the meantime?

There’s no need to go to either extreme, as there is a sweet spot between living in the moment and living for tomorrow, says former educator Chung Yin Wah, author of RETIRE HAPPPY!, a book on retirement planning.

Ms Chung, who retired in 2019, is a speaker at the Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board’s upcoming Ready for Life Digital Festival, where she will share about how people can build financial security to support their passions in their golden years.

She explains that leading a fulfilling life, both before and during retirement, involves more than just having financial peace of mind. “Having a sense of purpose throughout our life is key: It gives our life meaning.”

“I admire the fact that more people are spending time and money to do things they love. Doing so can lead us to understand our passions and, with reflection, identify our values and purpose,” she says.