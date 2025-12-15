CPF Basic Healthcare Sum to rise to $79,000 for those under 65 from Jan 1

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Those who are 66 and above in 2026 will see no change to their Basic Healthcare Sum.

SINGAPORE – The Basic Healthcare Sum will be raised from $75,500 to $79,000 for Central Provident Fund (CPF) members under 65 years old from Jan 1, 2026.

Those aged 66 and above in 2026 will see no change to their Basic Healthcare Sum, the CPF Board, the Ministry of Health and the Housing Board said jointly on Dec 15.

The Special, MediSave and Retirement Account interest rate will remain unchanged at the floor rate of 4 per cent per annum from Jan 1 to March 31, 2026.

The Ordinary Account (OA) interest rate will remain unchanged at the floor rate of 2.5 per cent per annum in the first quarter of 2026.

During the same period, CPF members below 55 will continue to earn an extra 1 per cent interest on the first $60,000 of their combined balances, capped at $20,000 for the OA.

Those aged 55 and above will receive an extra 2 per cent interest on the first $30,000 of their combined balances (capped at $20,000 for the OA), and an extra 1 per cent on the next $30,000.

The higher interest rate is part of the Government’s efforts to enhance the retirement savings of CPF members. The extra interest received on the OA will be deposited into the member’s Special or Retirement accounts.

For members aged at least 55 and who participate in the CPF Life scheme, the extra interest earned will remain in their combined balances, which include the savings used for CPF Life.

CPF Life provides a lifelong monthly payout that begins when a member turns 65 .

The concessionary interest rate for HDB housing loans, pegged at 0.1 per cent above the OA interest rate, will remain at 2.6 per cent a year.