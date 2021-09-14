Covid-19: What happens when you test positive?

SINGAPORE - Anyone feeling unwell, has received a positive antigen rapid test result, or has visited a Public Health Preparedness Clinic for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab should follow the instructions below.

1. While waiting for your PCR test result

- Patients should immediately return home via private transport (car or taxi) and self-isolate at home until the results are released. Physically distance yourself from others and keep your mask on.

- Isolate yourself in a room with an attached bathroom. Your doctor will inform you of your results within 24 to 48 hours. Alternatively, you may check your results via HealthHub.

2. If you test positive for Covid-19

- Continue to isolate yourself in a room, and do not have any physical contact with your household members

- The room should be well ventilated, with windows open.

3. If you fulfil the criteria below, home recovery will be the default care management model. This is to ensure that hospital beds go to those who need them most. You will be issued an Isolation Order for 10 days.

- Fully vaccinated

- Between 12 and 50 years old

- No or mild symptoms

- Have no severe comorbidities or illness

- Household members should not include the elderly (more than 80 years old) or individuals in vulnerable groups (such as pregnant women, those with weakened immune response or with multiple comorbidities).

You will receive an SMS within 24 hours, with a link to provide your details, to start your home recovery safely.

If you are not suitable, the Ministry of Health will make arrangements for you to recover at a community care facility or hospital.

4. If you have a thermometer and pulse oximeter at home, start monitoring your temperature, pulse rate and oxygen saturation rate at least once a day. If you do not have these items, a care pack will be sent to you.

When the pack is delivered to you, you can pass your TraceTogether token (if applicable) to the officer, so that all your close contacts can be identified for contact tracing purposes.

5. You must inform all your household members living in the same residential address to register as your close contacts via the link sent to you. It is important for them to do this, so that an electronic Quarantine Order can be issued to them.

6. Start of home recovery

- A telemedicine provider will conduct an initial remote assessment with you to ensure you are clinically well.

- An officer, called a Home Recovery Buddy, will be in touch with you.

7. During the home recovery period, do not leave your room.

You should maintain a high level of personal hygiene by washing your hands regularly with soap.

You should perform contactless transactions and ensure items are bagged securely to reduce exposure to others.

This means that food and groceries will need to be delivered. Your household should also not receive visitors during this period.

8. You should monitor your health condition (temperature, pulse rate and oxygen saturation rate) diligently every day. Submit your readings at least once a day via the link provided in your Home Recovery Booklet.

You may contact your designated telemedicine provider if you are feeling unwell or call 995 in the event of medical emergencies.

9. On Day 6, you can opt to take a PCR test to assess your recovery status.

Contact your designated telemedicine provider for the PCR test, which will be done at your home.

If the test is negative or shows a low viral load, you are discharged and can resume daily activities on Day 7.

If the test shows a high viral load or if you do not opt to take a PCR test on Day 6, continue to isolate yourself until Day 10, when you will be discharged so long as you are well.

10. When you are discharged from Home Recovery, do minimise social interactions for the next seven days. Approach your telemedicine provider for a medical certificate if you require more rest.