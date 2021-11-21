Covid-19 vaccine trial for kids to start soon: KKH

The Covid-19 vaccination trial for children aged five to 11 will begin "as soon as everything is in place", and registration for it has now closed, the KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) said yesterday.

The hospital did not give a date for when the trial would start.

Dr Yung Chee Fu, a senior consultant from the infectious disease service at the KKH Department of Paediatrics, said in response to queries from The Sunday Times that it is targeting 150 participants for the research study, and the children will be followed up for about 15 months.

The study, which is backed by the Ministry of Health, is aimed at assessing the safety and immune responses among children who receive the Covid-19 vaccines, and to "evaluate operational logistics" from rolling out the vaccine at scale.

"The data will help inform and guide public health vaccination policy for young children in Singapore... We have seen a very encouraging response from parents and caregivers," said Dr Yung.

He added that the study aimed to recruit children who were healthy, did not have previous Covid-19 infection and were not considered to be "highly immunosuppressed" from cancer or chemotherapy.

Participants with certain underlying but well-controlled medical conditions such as asthma or eczema were welcome to participate, said Dr Yang.

Children who were assessed to be eligible for the trial will receive two paediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine three weeks apart.

The paediatric doses are about one-third of the adult vaccine, though they are made of a different formulation from the regular one.

For instance, while the paediatric dose uses the same mRNA, or messenger ribonucleic acid, ingredient as the adult vaccine, a different buffer solution is used so that it can be stored under more conventional cold chain requirements.

"The child will need to have his or her blood taken at various time points over 15 months. This is needed to help us ascertain the antibody levels and immune responses in the participant," he added.

PUBLIC HEALTH VACCINE POLICY The data will help inform and guide public health vaccination policy for young children in Singapore... We have seen a very encouraging response from parents and caregivers. DR YUNG CHEE FU, senior consultant from the infectious disease service at the KKH Department of Paediatrics.

Participants will also complete a seven-day vaccine diary to assess any side effects.

Side effects for children are similar to those for adults, which include injection site pain, fatigue, rash, headache and fever, that will generally resolve on their own within a few days, said Dr Yung.

"These side effects are normal signs that your body is building protection or immunity," he added.

In line with MOH's guidance for adolescents and young people, children will also be advised to avoid strenuous activities for two weeks post-vaccination.

The jabs will be administered at the vaccination centre at KKH, which is set up and equipped to manage medical emergencies, he added.

Cheryl Tan