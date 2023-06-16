Covid-19 vaccination at polyclinics available at only 8 locations from July 1, no appointment needed

SINGAPORE – From July 1, Covid-19 vaccination will be available at only eight polyclinics, which will all offer Pfizer-BioNTech’s Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine for those aged 12 and older.

Some clinics will also offer the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine for those between five and 11 years old or Moderna’s Spikevax vaccine for those aged six months to four years, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday.

Now, Covid-19 vaccination services are available at all 23 polyclinics, and an appointment is required.

Those who wish to get their Covid-19 shots will not need to make an appointment from July 1, MOH said. Anyone who is eligible can walk in to any of the eight polyclinics and get vaccinated.

The eight polyclinics that will offer Covid-19 vaccination services are:

Bukit Batok Polyclinic

Eunos Polyclinic

Geylang Polyclinic

Kallang Polyclinic

Pioneer Polyclinic

Punggol Polyclinic

Tampines Polyclinic

Woodlands Polyclinic

The statement said the move is aimed at streamlining vaccination services at the polyclinics to optimise resources as Covid-19 becomes endemic and demand for vaccination stabilises.

It said: “Vaccination remains key in keeping our population safe from Covid-19.” It added that everyone is encouraged to get vaccinated when eligible.

To be well protected against severe disease and hospitalisation should they contract the disease, seniors aged 60 and older, and those who are medically vulnerable are recommended to take the updated bivalent vaccine booster about a year after their last booster dose, said the statement.

They can get a shot five months after their last booster dose, it added.

Besides the polyclinics, those eligible can also walk in to any of the nine Joint Testing and Vaccination Centres, or contact any participating Public Health Preparedness Clinic to make an appointment before heading down to the clinic to receive their Covid-19 vaccination.

Residents can visit gowhere.gov.sg/vaccine to locate the nearest vaccination site and its operating hours.