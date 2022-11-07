Covid-19’s greatest lesson: Better to be prepared than cooperate after crisis erupts

SINGAPORE – The greatest lesson of the Covid-19 pandemic is that it is more important to be ahead of the curve than working together when a crisis unfolds.

Opening the five-day 7th World One Health Congress on Monday, President Halimah Yacob said that with global interconnectivity, diseases spread more quickly than ever before.

But the same interconnectivity also leads to greater cooperation that “works positively and powerfully for the global community”.

“It has been increasingly apparent over the past few years that humans, animals and the environment are closely interconnected, and they constantly influence the health and well-being of one another,” she told the 1,400-strong audience at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

There were another 1,000 virtual participants attending the congress, which is held in a different country each time. This year, it is organised by the SingHealth Duke-NUS Global Health Institute.

Among the 120 speakers from 60 countries is Dr Christopher Elias, president for global development at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The topics span human, animal, food and environment sciences.

The past three years have also shown how countries and organisations can work together for the common good.

Said Madam Halimah: “This included coordinated efforts to restore supply chains, repatriate citizens who were stuck overseas, or rapidly develop Covid-19 vaccinations and treatments.

“Healthcare systems exchanged new innovations and best practices, scientists shared research findings and genomic sequences of the virus strains, and governments supported vaccine multilateralism initiatives like Covax to enable the vaccination of populations at a remarkable speed to mitigate the risk of severe illness.”

Singapore, too, played a part, with researchers and scientists helping to maintain the genomic database for the virus and developing test kits that were deployed to other countries.

Even as this pandemic is winding down, the world has to start preparing for the next Disease X, which might be even more ravaging.

“Let me touch on three key areas where such cooperation is crucial: first, in detecting emerging threats; second, in addressing prevalent diseases; and finally, in facilitating knowledge-sharing to strengthen the robustness of health systems,” said Madam Halimah.

The President mentioned Singapore’s recently launched Programme for Research in Epidemic Preparedness and Response.

With a budget of $100 million over five years, it seeks to support and strengthen essential research capabilities, translational platforms and expertise that could be harnessed to detect, respond to, and contain future infectious disease outbreak threats.