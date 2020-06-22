Covid-19 patients visited supermarkets in Jalan Kayu, Serangoon North and Jurong West

SINGAPORE - Two Sheng Siong supermarkets and an NTUC FairPrice outlet have been added to the list of public places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

An infected patient was at the Sheng Siong supermarket at 7 Jurong West Avenue 5 on June 9 from 7.50am to 8.20am. A community case was also at the Sheng Siong supermarket at 19 Serangoon North Avenue 5 last Friday (June 19) from 5.15pm to 6.05pm.

A third case was at the FairPrice outlet at 447A Jalan Kayu on June 15 from 6.25pm to 8.55pm.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) provides this list of locations where Covid-19 patients have visited for more than 30 minutes to get those who were at these places to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit. It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places, as they would have been cleaned if needed.

The full list can be found on the MOH's website.

The sole community case reported on Monday (June 22) is a 33-year-old Indian national who is currently unlinked to known cases.

The work permit holder, who is asymptomatic, was picked up as part of the ministry's active screening of those who work in essential services.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the remaining 217 cases on Monday, taking Singapore's total to 42,313.

The 218 new Covid-19 patients confirmed on by the MOH is lower than the 262 new cases reported on Sunday but higher than the average of 213 per day reported in the past seven days.

The average number of new daily community cases has come down from eight cases two weeks ago to four in the past week. The average unlinked community cases per day has remained stable at two over the same period.

A new cluster of Covid-19 infections has emerged in a dormitory at 204 Tagore Lane. It is now linked to eight cases.

With 648 new cases discharged on Monday, 35,580 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 200 patients remain in hospital, including one in the intensive care unit, while 6,497 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 26 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 10 who tested positive have died of other causes.