Covid-19 patients visited Jewel, Orchard Road malls while infectious

Several malls in Orchard Road as well as Jewel Changi Airport are among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

More than 20 locations, including malls such as Plaza Singapura, Ion Orchard and Tang Plaza, were added to the MOH online list of locations that Covid-19 patients have visited for at least 30 minutes.

Those who were at these places should monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit, said the ministry.

Infections in the community have increased, with 23 new community cases announced yesterday.

Seventeen of these are linked to previous cases or clusters, while six are currently unlinked.

There were three imported Covid-19 cases announced yesterday. They are Singaporeans who had returned from Yemen and India, and a Filipino work pass holder who had returned from the Philippines. They tested positive while serving their stay-home notices.

Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the remaining 157 cases, taking Singapore's total number of cases to 44,983.

The MOH also announced a new cluster at Micron Semiconductor Asia at 1 North Coast Drive.

The average number of new cases in the community per day has increased to 12 in the past week, from seven in the week before that.

The average number of unlinked cases in the community per day has also increased - to five in the past week, from four in the week before that.

Millennia Institute told The Straits Times yesterday that all 32 students and one staff member who were in close contact with a Covid-19-infected student have tested negative for the coronavirus, while five other staff who were not in close contact with the student are also well and will be tested soon.

Update on cases

New cases: 183 Imported: 3 (2 Singaporeans; 1 work pass holder) In community: 23 (3 Singaporeans; 1 work pass holder; 19 work permit holders) In dormitories: 157 Active cases: 4,240 In hospitals: 208 (2 in ICU) In community facilities: 4,032 Deaths: 26 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 12 Total discharged: 40,705 Discharged yesterday: 276 TOTAL CASES: 44,983

MOH had placed these students and staff under home quarantine as a precautionary measure after a 20-year-old student at the school had tested positive for the virus last Saturday.

With 276 cases discharged yesterday, 40,705 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 208 patients remain in hospital, including two in the intensive care unit, while 4,032 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 26 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 12 who tested positive have died of other causes.

• Additional reporting by Jessie Lim