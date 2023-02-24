Covid-19 patients in C-class ward to pay about $700 from April 1

SINGAPORE – From April 1, a Covid-19 patient admitted to a C-class ward is likely to pay $700 after subsidies and tapping MediShield Life, as pandemic subsidies are further scaled back with the coronavirus treated as an endemic disease.

Patients can use MediSave for treatment and hospitalisation, and there is MediFund to help those unable to use MediSave or have difficulties paying the $700 bill, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam told Parliament on Friday.

The same financial schemes apply for those in intensive care, which is rarer for those infected with Covid-19 now, she added.

For patients in hospital, they will be supported by existing healthcare subsidies, MediShield Life, MediSave and MediFund.

“It is noteworthy that after three years of the pandemic, the vast majority of Covid-19 patients experience mild symptoms and are not expected to require a hospital admission,” she noted.

Ms Rahayu was responding to Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang) on Friday, who asked about Covid-19 treatment costs, assistance for those diagnosed with long Covid and additional healthcare subsidies available.

On Feb 9, it was announced that treatment and testing for the virus will no longer be fully subsidised from April as the country shifted to Dorscon green, making Covid-19 no longer a special category of disease.

Covid-19 vaccinations under the National Vaccination Programme will remain free as they are the first line of defence. Oral antivirals will remain fully subsidised for eligible patients in outpatient settings and nursing homes, until further notice.

For patients who visit polyclinics with symptoms, they will be charged about $20 to $35 after subsidies, similar to other acute respiratory diseases, said Ms Rahayu.

Like all diseases, doctors will treat Covid-19 patients based on their assessment and how severe the symptoms are.

Those with prolonged symptoms or long Covid will be cared for and supported in the same way as patients experiencing lingering effects of other respiratory diseases, she added.