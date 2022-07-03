Covid-19 pandemic report card: Did Singapore pass?

At some points, Singapore was held up around the world as the gold standard in its handling of the pandemic. At other points, the bouquets turned to brickbats as some commentators cited the country as a cautionary tale about how best-laid plans can be scuttled by the coronavirus.

Such ups and downs could be chalked up to a virus that often did not act as expected, but sprang surprises along the way.

What Singapore got right, said experts, were the strict quarantine and isolation protocols, swift vaccination roll-out and the ability to maintain a largely uninterrupted supply of essential goods.

READ MORE HERE

Fighting an unknown virus in the early days