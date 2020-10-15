Covid-19: Libraries to resume more services from Oct 20

SINGAPORE - The National Library Building, 25 public libraries and Oldham Theatre in the National Archives of Singapore Building will resume more services from Tuesday (Oct 20), with safe management measures in place.

The National Library Board said in a statement that it would open up seating and study areas in public libraries, including eNewspaper and multimedia stations, with a timed entry system and safe distancing measures still in place.

It will also gradually resume public programmes, apart from guided tours.

Patrons can check NLB's GoLibrary website for details.

People will be allowed to spend more time in various premises to read, study and work, and can visit the Lee Kong Chian Reference Library and regional libraries in Jurong, Tampines and Woodlands for up to three hours. The Study Lounge at Level 5 of the National Library Building will have a three-hour limit per visit.

For all other public libraries, the length of stay is capped at two hours.

Entries will be timed to manage crowds, and people can make online bookings at the website for their preferred slots.

The Asian Film Archive's public screenings of films at Oldham Theatre will have an increased capacity of 50 persons per screening for both the theatre and the atrium, with safe distancing measures continued for seating in the theatre and to limit intermingling between groups, NLB said.

There will be one to two screenings per screening day.

Safe distancing measures, capacity controls and frequent disinfection of high touch points will continue to be implemented in all NLB premises. People must continue to wear masks at all times.

With programmes resuming, additional cleaning, sanitisation and ventilation of programme areas will also be carried out between sessions, it added.

Because of capacity restrictions, people might have to queue and wait before entering premises, and can check the website or the NLB mobile app for the real-time crowd capacity in libraries and archives before visiting.