Covid-19 infections in Singapore stable from Dec 12 to 17

SINGAPORE – Covid-19 infections appear to have plateaued over the week of Dec 12 to 17. The seven-day moving average was 7,780 on Dec 12 and went down slightly to 7,730 on Dec 17.

While the numbers remain high, experts say this is not a cause for concern, even though serious illness and deaths tend to lag behind infection figures.

Professor Paul Tambyah of the National University Hospital, speaking in his capacity as president of the International Society for Infectious Diseases, said there is no need for people to worry about the rising Covid-19 infection numbers. Instead, they should “just be sensible about taking precautions about their health, not go to work or school if they are unwell and seek medical attention instead”.

On the other hand, Professor Hsu Li Yang, an infectious diseases specialist at the National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said: “We should be concerned because a large number of infections will impact healthcare services and also result in higher numbers of serious illnesses and deaths.

“Everyone – including those at minimal risk of severe Covid-19 – should do their part in slowing down the transmission of the virus.”

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has said that public hospitals here are prepared to delay non-urgent surgery to keep beds free in case of a surge in cases and the demand for hospital beds go up.

Associate Professor Alex Cook, also from the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health and an expert in biostatistics and modelling, said the real number of people with Covid-19 is “many times more” than the numbers announced by the MOH, as most people with mild illness, even if they test positive, do not see a doctor.

He added: “The current wave is what we should expect of endemic Covid-19, just like we see with endemic influenza and all the other common respiratory infections. There’s no more reason to worry about the Covid-19 wave than about similar influenza waves in the past. But just because we should not be consumed by anxiety, it doesn’t mean we should do nothing at all.”

All the experts said people should be socially responsible and mask up in crowded enclosed places, even if they feel well, since the transmission of the virus occurs a day or two before symptoms appear.

Dr Asok Kurup, an infectious diseases expert in private practice, said there is a need to play the game right with this virus and know what the weakest links are: “We have elderly and vulnerable people among us. In crowded and less ventilated settings, we should encourage mask-wearing to help mitigate cross transmission.

“It’s too late to start mask-wearing only when symptoms start, as transmission begins earlier.”