Singapore’s Covid-19 infection wave waning, but vaccinations still crucial: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE – The first Covid-19 infection wave that Singapore has experienced since transitioning to Dorscon Green is waning, though the more than 300 Covid-19 currently hospitalised patients have added significant workload to the hospitals, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung in Parliament on Tuesday.

He said the wave peaked about two weeks ago, at an estimated 4,000 infections per day. It has since subsided, to about 3,000 infections per day.

He added that Singapore has weathered the wave, without imposing any further public health measures, and that this is public health posture is only possible if Singapore residents continue to take their Covid-19 vaccinations.

Singapore did not transition to Dorscon Green because Covid-19 became a milder disease, as it remains a dangerous disease, he said.

But the country’s population resilience has strengthened due to vaccinations, boosters to keep them updated, and recovery from infections, which enabled the nation to treat it as an endemic disease, said Mr Ong.

So, it is of critical importance that people continue to take vaccinations based on the Ministry of Health’s latest recommendations, to keep the level of resilience high, he stressed.

Based on data for the first four months of 2023, seniors aged 60 and above continue to be more vulnerable to developing severe illnesses if infected with Covid-19, Mr Ong said. But the incidence of severe illness was lower among those who had stayed updated on their vaccinations.

For instance, among those in this age group who are unvaccinated, about 7.5 per cent developed severe illnesses and had to be hospitalised, said Mr Ong.

“For those with minimum protection, i.e. three doses of mRNA or Novavax vaccines or four doses of Sinovac, the rate of severe illnesses was about four per cent,” he said.

For those with minimum protection and kept their vaccination updated, i.e. their last shot was less than 12 months ago, the incidence of severe illnesses is even lower, at 3.4 per cent, Mr Ong said.

Unfortunately, despite the benefits of vaccinations, among seniors aged 60 and above, the proportion who are updated with their vaccinations have been declining, from 58 per cent in the beginning of this year, to 50 per cent now, said Mr Ong.

“If you belong to a vulnerable segment of the population and choose not to take vaccinations, there is a significant chance that you will get infected at some point by the Omicron variants, which can cause severe illnesses,” he stressed.

On Tuesday, Mr Ong also gave an update on myocarditis cases, in response to a question from Dr Tan Wu Meng (Jurong GRC).

Myocarditis can occur when taking Covid-19 vaccines, though this is very rare, and it tends to affect young males aged 12 to 30 years old.